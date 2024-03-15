Kalki Expresses Her Wish To Be Remembered As Being 'Relevant' 10 Yrs From Now

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) National Award-winning actress Kalki Koechlin revealed how she wants to be remembered 10 years down the line.

Kalki, who turned showstopper for the label Aikeyah at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI on day 3, talked to IANS on the sidelines of the event.

Asked how the actress wants to be remembered 10 years from today, pat came the reply from Kalki, who said:“Relevant”.

In her 15 years long journey in Hindi cinema, Kalki has worked with female directors such as Zoya Akhtar, Anu Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma and Meghana Gulzar.

Does she believe that there is a“female gaze”?

Kalki said:“Of course, and it's about time and most of the directors I have worked with in the last 6-7 years have been women and it is a different perspective and we have stories to tell.”

The 40-year-old actress, who made her Hindi film debut in the black comedy-drama 'Dev.D' in 2009, shared details about her fashion sensibilities.

“I'm really into sustainable clothing in my personal life more. I'd rather spend that extra money in something of quality, and I also love my second-hand vintage upcycled market."

The actress said she tries to keep it simple.

“I do try to keep it simple in my daily life because I do so much in my work.”

Kalki does not agree to what many feel that expensive means fashionable.

“I think you can find incredible stuff in second hand and vintage stores and local markets. But yes there is a price to pay for good quality,” she said.