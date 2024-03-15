ICC To Make Stop Clock Rule Permanent In Odis And T20is: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to implement the stop clock rule permanently, following a successful trial period, making it a standard feature in international cricket, says a report.

According to Cricbuzz, the rule which was initially introduced on an experimental basis in December 2023, has now been approved for implementation in all white-ball cricket, including Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), starting with the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.

The stop clock rule aims to ensure the timely completion of matches by requiring the fielding team to commence the next over within 60 seconds of the previous one ending. An electronic clock will be displayed between overs, with umpires responsible for enforcing the rule. Fielding teams will receive two warnings before facing a five-run penalty for subsequent violations.

During the trial period, the ICC and its cricket committee evaluated the effectiveness of the rule and found merit in its permanent adoption. The decision to make the rule universal for all ICC white-ball games underscores the commitment to maintaining the pace and excitement of limited-overs cricket.

The approval of the stop clock rule came during the ongoing series of meetings of the ICC in Dubai, setting the stage for its implementation in future tournaments. However, discussions regarding the Champions Trophy were notably absent from the agenda. With Pakistan designated as the host nation, speculation surrounds India's potential refusal to tour the country, reminiscent of last year's Asia Cup format alteration.