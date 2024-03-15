LFW X FDCI: Divya Khossla Exudes Royalty As Showstopper For Rajdeep Ranawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla looked every inch like royalty as she flaunted a creation by ace designer Rajdeep Ranawat for the LFW x FDCI on Day 3.

Divya looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she flaunted her“royal” side in a lehenga paired with a halter blouse and cape styled jacket with scallop details at the edge.

Talking about the collection, Ranawat told reporters:“Was inspired by the jewels of Nizams, after seeing the jewels personally in a museum almost 20 years ago that was always etched in my mind. I combined it with 18 century tapestry and motifs from my travels to Europe.”

The garment worn by Divya, who was the showstopper, was black and drizzled with gold in floral prints, given a classy spin by Ranawat.

His range called the Nizam was dominated by colours such as black, white, moss green, red with a splash of bling.

The silhouettes he showcased were more about free flowing fashion which included dresses, pants, gowns, cover ups with monokinis, capes, halters, dhoti pants, blouses with over the top sleeves and lehengas.

Talking about Divya's upcoming work, she is all set to make her Telugu debut with 'Hero Heeroine', directed by Suresh Krissna.