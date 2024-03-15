LFW X FDCI: Urvashi Kaur's Celebration Of ‘Ungendered, Inclusive, Timeless’ Designs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) As she completed a 15 years journey in the fashion industry, designer Urvashi Kaur expressed her happiness through her latest collection christened 'Voices of Urvashi Kaur' at the runway.

Kaur, a strong believer of sustainable fashion, showcased her collection on the second day of the fashion show, which began on March 13.

The designer said: "We are thrilled to have commemorated this significant milestone with a showcase that celebrated innovation, incisive disruption, and the power of collective impact."

The garments were a testament to the brand's effortless subversion of societal-constructs and commitment to inclusivity, and creative disruption. Not one, but Kaur had several muses including names such as Ratna Pathak Shah, Tillotama Shome, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and Mallika Dua to name a few.

Kaur's designs were crafted from recycled packaging materials, like tetra packs, symbolising the label's promise to conscious design.

The show also saw some restorative music by Martin Dubois' African harp and handpan.

The show also gave a sneak-peek into Kaur's latest collection called "Prana".

The collection revived these one-of-a-kind textiles, intuitive in placement, organic in movement and elemental in colour.

"This experience was a reflection of the past 15 years and a testament to our commitment to create safe spaces for individuals to express themselves authentically. Thus, our designs are ungendered, inclusive and timeless. We stand out from the noise of virality because we feel different.”

Kaur added that with a more thoughtful, serious approach,“our quiet voice speaks volumes in its own conceptually non-conformist, aspirational way.”

She added:“We seek to evoke and emote through our disarming approach, celebrating our traditional, cultural and ethnic legacies."