Paramedical Student Found Dead With Injury Marks In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, March 15 (IANS) The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh.

The body was found late on Thursday evening, and the victim was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student and resident of Auraiya.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Varma said it appears either a pointed weapon was used on the neck or she was shot from a close range.

The police are investigating the case and a panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination.

Initial investigations revealed that she left at noon with a fellow student and was not carrying her mobile phone at the time.

Priya did not reach the hostel, nor attended the classes, after which the warden informed her parents.

The site where the body was found is about 10 kilometres from the university.

Meanwhile, protests erupted on the Saifai Medical University campus with hundreds of students demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.