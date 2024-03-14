Suspect In Killing Of Ottawa Sri Lankan Family Held In Protective Custody

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The 19-year-old Sri Lankan man accused in the worst mass killings in Ottawa's recent history is being held in protective custody, according to his lawyer.

Ewan Lyttle said“given the allegations” his client has been placed there. Inmates are often held in protective custody to shield them from other prisoners.

Febrio De-Zoysa has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack on a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka.

He appeared in court briefly by phone Thursday, as the local Sri Lankan community prepares to pay their respects to the six victims: the youngest just months old.

A funeral will be held Sunday at an Ottawa convention centre for 35-year-old Darshani Ekanayake, her four children and family friend Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage, says the Buddhist Congress of Canada.

Mudiyanselage, 40, was living in the same home and also killed.

Buddhist Congress of Canada director Naradha Kodithuwakku spoke to Global News Thursday and said the funeral will be a multifaith service.

Police say the victims were attacked with a“knife-like” object on March 6.

De-Zoysa recently came to Canada from Sri Lanka as an international student and was also living in the same row house in the city's west end as the victims.

Lyttle says has met with De-Zoysa in person and by video-link since his client was taken into custody last week.

The lawyer says he has also been in touch with the 19-year-old's family.

“They were obviously very upset,” Lyttle told reporters outside the courthouse.

Lyttle would not comment when asked about De-Zoysa's psychological state but said it will likely take a“few months” to determine whether there is a mental health assessment.

University of Ottawa law professor Daphne Gilbert expects there will be“significant psychiatric evaluations” given the“complexity” of the case.

The motive remains unknown.

“It will take months for the police to fully investigate his background... for them to get the full story out of the surviving family member,” added Gilbert.

The survivor is the children's father, Dhanushka Wickramasinghe, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Bhante Suneetha, a resident monk at the Hilda Jayewardenaramaya Buddhist Monastery in Ottawa, where the family worshipped, visited Wickramasinghe in hospital.

Suneetha says the attacker ambushed Wickramasinghe – slashing his hands and face.

De-Zoysa's aunt spoke to Global News last week and said her nephew met Wickramasinghe at Algonquin College, where the two were studying.

According to Anusha De-Zoysa, the 19-year-old's behaviour had recently changed.

“He stopped contacting us. He blocked us. Our phone numbers, social media,” she said.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think this would happen.”

Anusha De-Zoysa says the accused is her brother's oldest son and came to Canada two years ago, describing her nephew as“quiet” and a“good student.”

“I'm frozen, I can't sleep,” she said.

“I'm still shaking, that family was so nice to him,” Anusha De-Zoysa told Global News last Friday.“They were such a wonderful family.”

The victims are:



Bandaranayake Gama Walawwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanayake (35 years old)

Inuka Wickramasinghe (seven years old)

Ashwini Wickramasinghe (four years old)

Ranaya Wickramasinghe (two years old)

Kelly Wickramasinghe (two-and-a-half-months) Gamini Amarakoon Amarakoon Mudiyanselage (40 years old)

De-Zoysa's next court appearance is scheduled for March 28. (Courtesy Global News)



