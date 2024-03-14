Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah expressed his pride in the resilient model of the Palestinian woman, resisting all forms of injustice, persecution and aggression.

NEW YORK -- Kuwait's Minister of Social Affairs, Family, and Childhood Affairs, Sheikh Firas Al-Malik Al-Sabah, engaged in discussions with Iran's Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs, Ensiyeh Khazali, regarding cooperation on family and women's affairs between the two countries.

DOHA -- A virtual multinational ministerial meeting stressed that a purposed maritime humanitarian corridor to aid the Gaza Strip should not be a substitute for land routes.

BRUSSELS -- The European Parliament called on Israel to immediately allow and facilitate full aid delivery into and throughout Gaza via all existing crossings.

WASHINGTON -- The US Department of State announced imposing sanctions on three Israeli settlers and two settlements in the West Bank, as they are involved in acts of violence against civilians.

WASHINGTON -- In the most significant criticism by a US leader against the Israeli occupation government since its war with Hamas began, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections in Israel to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (end) mb