Afro Baobab Events Launches The First African-Themed Event Company In The UAE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Afro Baobab Events, the first African-themed event company in the UAE, today announced its official launch in Dubai.

The event company specializes in crafting premium, personalized, and authentic experiences that celebrate African traditions and showcase African cuisine, dance, art, and decor. Afro Baobab Events offers tailored corporate events for team bonding, private events, educational school workshops, and entertainment services with traditional instrument performances.

Saran Sow Barry, Founder of Afro Baobab Events, initially launched the company because she was unable to find francophone West African food in Dubai. Having spotted a gap in the market and a new business opportunity, she decided to set up shop and introduce a fusion of African culinary experiences and culture to her clientele.

The purpose of the company is not just to curate events and entertain but also to educate and foster a deeper appreciation of the African heritage. Whether it is an“Africa at Home” event, an African-themed birthday party, or a corporate workshop, Afro Baobab Events seeks to disrupt misconceptions and break barriers by revealing the richness and beauty of African culture. The“Retreat to African Lands” is designed for corporate teams who crave a different approach to team activities through African art, dance, djembe drumming, and West African cuisine. The company also offers educational workshops for universities, schools, and nurseries with hands-on activities, presentations, and immersive storytelling.

The UAE's melting pot of different cultures and nationalities creates the perfect setting for celebrating cultural diversity and inclusivity. Afro Baobab's event packages offer guests and participants an opportunity to explore West African cuisine, listen to live authentic and traditional performances, paint on African artifacts, and experience drumming and dancing.

Saran Sow Barry, Founder of Afro Baobab Events, said:“Dubai's cultural diversity created a unique opportunity for us to launch the first African-themed event company in the UAE. Our clients can now experience Africa in one single, immersive package and travel to African lands without ever leaving Dubai. We are passionate about sharing our deep knowledge of West African culture with our guests and participants. Our goal is to become the preferred partner for African-themed entertainment services in the UAE, recognised for our commitment to deliver premium and authentic African-themed experiences.”

About Afro Baobab Events:

Afro Baobab Events is the first African-themed event company in the UAE, founded in 2022 with the vision to become the preferred partner for African-themed event services in the UAE. Recognised for our commitment to delivering premium, personalized, and authentic experiences, we craft experiences that celebrate African traditions and showcase African cuisine, dance, art, and décor. We offer tailored corporate team bonding events, private events, and traditional instrument performances. Afro Baobab Events are for corporates, schools, hotels, and diverse individuals who want to experience the richness and diversity of African culture. Our goal is to take our clients on a timeless and surprising journey that will leave a lasting impression and make our guests travel to African lands without ever leaving Dubai.