Choithrams to grow customer donations by 50 times during its “Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, 10 March, 2024: Choithrams, the popular community supermarket brand, has pledged to boost customer donations by 50 times during its annual “Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The campaign, which runs from 1 March to 10 April, will benefit two organizations under Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI): UAE Food Bank, the country’s first food bank, and Dubai Cares, a civil society organisation formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications.

Throughout the campaign, donors will be able to purchase ready-to eat meals for AED 10 at Choithrams retail and online stores as well as on popular delivery apps. While the meal boxes will be donated to UAE Food Bank, and eventually reach more than 10,000 recipients, Choithrams will top up the donation value by 50 times and direct the raised funds to Dubai Cares to provide quality education to at least 500 students for an entire year.

L.T. Pagarani, Chairman of Choithrams Group, said, “By amplifying the reach and impact of donations collected through our ‘Double Blessings’ Ramadan campaign, we thank our customers, partners and stakeholders for their trust and support over the years, especially as we celebrate our golden jubilee. We are eager to celebrate together 50 Years of Goodness.”

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Cares, said, “Choithrams stands as one of our long-standing partners since the beginning of our journey, and we take great pride in reuniting for a shared mission to enhance access to quality education for children and youth from vulnerable communities. We invite the entire community to give generously to Choithrams’ ‘Double Blessings’ Ramadan campaign and empower children and youth with the gift of education and the countless opportunities it presents.”

Manal Obaid Yaroof, Head of UAE Food Bank Committee, said, “Every year, we look forward to partnering with Choithrams to bring smiles to hundreds and thousands of beneficiaries. Each meal box is a blessing, and we look forward to reaching more beneficiaries than ever before.”

Choithrams’ “Double Blessings” Ramadan campaign, which has attracted hundreds of donors in the past two years, continues to rally UAE residents across Dubai, the Northern Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain to support communities in vulnerable situations.





