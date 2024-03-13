Hilbish Ford Celebrates 70 Years Of Excellence In Kannapolis

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) KANNAPOLIS, N.C., March 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Hilbish Ford, located in Kannapolis North Carolina, proudly marks its 70th anniversary this month. Founded on March 19, 1954, by the visionary FG“Buddy” Hilbish, the dealership has been a trusted name in the Kannapolis and Concord communities.







Buddy Hilbish, born on April 20, 1924, hails from Piney River, VA. After completing his education at Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, Buddy was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy, proudly serving in World War II. Following his military service, he attended Harvard Business School, solidifying his foundation in business. Driven by ambition and a passion for the automotive industry, Buddy set a goal to become a Ford Dealer before his 30th birthday.

His determination and hard work paid off when he was appointed as the Ford Dealer in Kannapolis on March 19, 1954, just 30 days before his milestone birthday. Since then, Buddy Hilbish has been a rock in Kannapolis and Concord, displaying unwavering love for his family, staff, church, and the community at large.

As part of its 70th-anniversary celebration, Hilbish Ford proudly reflects on its legacy of giving back. Over the years, the dealership has made significant contributions to various organizations, demonstrating its commitment to community welfare.

Some notable beneficiaries of Hilbish Ford's philanthropy include:



Boys and Girls Club

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Cooperative Christian Ministries

Cabarrus Partnership for Children

Habitat for Humanity

Hospice of Cabarrus County

Atrium Hospital Foundation

Rotary

Kannapolis City Schools Teacher of the Month

Cabarrus County Schools Teacher of the Month

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels

Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce

Kannapolis Parks and Recreation-sponsored events

Concord City-sponsored events

YMCA

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers-sponsored events

Kannapolis Police

Concord Police

Rowan Cabarrus Community College Cabarrus Arts Council

Hilbish Ford's commitment to community service has left an indelible mark on Kannapolis and Concord. The dealership looks forward to many more years of serving its customers with excellence and continuing its tradition of making a positive impact on the community.

For more information about Hilbish Ford, please visit their website at:

Hilbish Ford, 2600 S Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083.

