Egyptian Ministers Convene To Advance Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production

In a collaborative effort to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), key Egyptian ministers convened at the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. The meeting underscored a petroleum sector initiative to pioneer SAF production.

Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, highlighted recent initiatives and executive actions to produce SAF, marking the sector's first foray into this field. The initial project, utilizing used edible oil as feedstock, has undergone feasibility studies. A strategic vision and implementation plan are being developed by the Egyptian Petrochemicals Holding Company, supported by international institutions for study preparation, project groundwork, and financing arrangements.

El Molla announced the formation of an executive committee comprising ministry work teams. This committee will streamline cooperation procedures, accelerating the SAF production project and liaising with the civil aviation sector, the primary fuel consumer.

Mohamed Abbas Helmy, Minister of Civil Aviation, shared the ministry's commitment to integrating SAF in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. He recounted Egypt's role in the African group at the third ICAO SAF conference in Dubai, which resolved to adopt a production and distribution system for SAF under ICAO's guidance.

Helmy affirmed the collective goal of ICAO member countries to achieve a minimum of 5% SAF usage in aircraft by 2030.

Elsayed Elkosayer, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, discussed various SAF sources, including used food oils and jatropha plant oils. He emphasized the importance of identifying these resources and their utilization mechanisms.

Elkosayer advocated for contract farming systems as a vital method for securing raw materials for industries, including SAF production. He stressed the necessity of a long-term strategy to harness plants like jatropha and jojoba for oil production, contributing to the aviation fuel industry.