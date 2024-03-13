F4 Saudi Arabia Championship To Kick Off At Lusail International Circuit On March 14

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The excitement of Formula 4 racing arrives in Qatar as the F4 Saudi Arabia Championship is set to kick off at Lusail International Circuit on Thursday.

This marks the first time the championship takes place in Qatar, aligning with the Qatar National 2030 vision of hosting prestigious global sports events in Qatar. Moreover, the championship aims to empower youth and showcase their talent on an international platform certified by Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA).

Spectators are invited to watch the races as future stars of motorsport take on the exciting track. There are only a limited number of spots, book your free spot now via the following link: []. Be the first to secure the exclusive opportunity to be part of this event.

The races will consist of free practices, qualifying sessions, and will conclude with 4 races over the course of the racing weekend, providing an immersive experience for both racers and spectators alike. Emerging Qatari racer, Jabor H al-Thani will be representing Qatar in the F4 races, aiming to make his mark on the international stage.

Additionally, among the talented drivers participating from the Qatar Motorsport Academy are Tamim Hassiba, Taha Hassiba, Khalid al-Muftah, and Bader al-Sulaiti, who will be testing their skills in the F4 cars this weekend in practice sessions. For enthusiasts looking to watch the races, they will be broadcasted live through the link []. Tune in to catch all the action and witness the future of motorsport unfold.



Schedule

Thursday

8:00 pm - 12:00 am - Test Sessions

Friday

8:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Free Practice

10:00 pm - 10:30 pm - Qualifying

12:00 am - 12:30 am - Race 1

Saturday

8:00 pm - 8:30 pm - Race 2

10:00 pm - 10:30 pm - Race 3

12:00 am - 12:30 am - Race 4

