CharityGPT is one of the first known use cases of an AI action model in the region.

UAE's 9 million Botim users can make a difference with just a Text Command. Botim will expand the GPT services to other charities and initiatives in the next phase.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group in the MENA region, in collaboration with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an, Abu Dhabi Government's official channel to receive social contributions through a dedicated platform, today announced the introduction of 'CharityGPT' on the Botim platform. This innovative feature is a regional first, employing GPT for good to enable Botim's 9 million users to effortlessly support the“Together For Every Orphan” initiative, aimed at enriching the lives of orphans and children lacking family care.

Embracing the giving spirit of Ramadan, Botim's 'CharityGPT' allows users to make impactful contributions through simple text commands. This initiative enhances Botim's ongoing efforts to support community welfare, complementing Astra Tech's collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent on various donation initiatives. These combined efforts underscore the company's dedication to humanitarian initiatives, demonstrating the power of technology in enabling large-scale philanthropic activities.

Abdallah Abu-Sheikh, Founder of Astra Tech and CEO of Botim, commented.“We're proud to collaborate with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an to enable donations through our innovative CharityGPT feature, a testament to how technology can be harnessed for good, extending our philanthropic reach and impacting society positively. While fear of job loss due to AI is a common concern, today we are demonstrating how we can instead harness its power to facilitate charity and positively impact millions of people around the world.”

Since its inception in 2019, the Social Contribution Authority – Ma'an has been instrumental in uniting government, private sector, and civil society to drive social innovation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub. Astra Tech's enhancement of Botim Ultra with PayBy's fintech features has led to several successful charitable campaigns, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to community welfare and its vision of leveraging technology for societal benefit.

His Excellency Faisal AlHmoudi, Social Investment Fund Executive Director – The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an highlighted how the collaboration with Astra Tech for the 'Together For Every Orphan' campaign is the first of many with the holding's Ultra Platform, Botim.“Partnerships are at the heart of The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an and this initiative aligns with our ongoing commitment to address social priorities and make genuine social impact. Designed to amplify the development of an engaged and collaborative community within the UAE capital, The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an drives contributions to empower the community to deliver solutions and improve the lives of many.”

The introduction of 'CharityGPT', particularly during the month of Ramadan, is a significant step in the convergence of technology and philanthropy. It reflects the dedication of UAE-based tech organizations to community service, showcasing the profound potential of AI in facilitating acts of kindness and generosity. Through this innovative initiative, Astra Tech and Ma'an are not just opening doors for easy donations but are also nurturing a culture of giving, supporting those in need, and enhancing societal cohesion.

About Astra Tech:

Astra Tech is the MENA region's leading consumer technology holding group, dedicated to transforming everyday services with its revolutionary Ultra Platform. In 2022, the group acquired PayBy, Rizek, and the VoIP app Botim, culminating in the creation of the Ultra App under Botim's umbrella.

Today, Botim operates in 155 countries, offering free end-to-end encrypted VoIP calling and integrating additional services seamlessly such as international money transfers, bill payments, UAE visa services, and more. Astra Tech remains steadfast in its mission to advance technology and enhance the user experience in the region through continuous innovation.

About Ma'an:

Established by the Department of Community Development in February 2019, the Authority of social Contribution – Ma'an has been bringing the government, private sector, and civil society together to help drive social innovation and build a culture of social contribution.

Driven by creating social impact and making a positive difference in the everyday lives of UAE residents and citizens, Ma'an aims to support and accelerate the growth of the third sector, creating meaningful opportunities for not-for-profit organizations or foundations and social enterprises to contribute to the development of strong, active and connected communities.