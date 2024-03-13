IPL 2024: DC’S Harry Brook Pulls Out Of Tournament For Personal Reasons, Says Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Middle-order England batter Harry Brook has withdrawn from the 2204 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting from March 22, citing personal reasons.

Brook was roped in by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore at the auction in Dubai last year.

He is the second England player after Jason Roy to pull out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons. A report in Cricbuzz said the trend of England players withdrawing from commitments citing personal reasons has caused resentment among the IPL franchises.

It added that unexpected and sudden pullouts disrupt the auction planning of the various teams, with IPL franchises considering addressing the issue with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Brook had made only 190 runs at a low average of 21 for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023.

"Once players register for the auction, they should honour their commitment. Reneging on it is unprofessional, and the BCCI should address this," a franchise official was quoted as saying in the report. The report also said attempts to reach Delhi Capitals officials for comment went unanswered and they seem to be looking for a replacement.

In January this year, Brook missed England's Test tour of India with immediate effect due to personal reasons. "Harry Brook is set to return home with immediate effect for personal reasons from the England Men's Test tour of India. He will not be returning to India.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," said the ECB in the statement at that time.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 23 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.