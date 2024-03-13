New Zealand Dy PM, NSA Doval Discuss Indo-Pacific Challenges

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Winston Peters met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Wednesday and the two leaders discussed strategic security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

The highlight of Winston Peters' official visit to India from March 10-13 has been to build a "broader, deeper, mutually beneficial relationship" with India and cooperation in the development of the Pacific Islands region.

"They (Peters and Doval) discussed the strategic security challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region, and how New Zealand & India might work together more closely to help meet them," a post on Winston Peters' X handle read.

Earlier today, Winston Peters also called on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas to discuss the enhancement of "economic cooperation, connectivity, and people-to-people ties" between the two nations.

"Discussions between the leaders highlighted the warm and friendly relations between India and New Zealand, founded on common values rooted in democracy and the rule of law," a post on Jagdeep Dhankar's X handle read.

In addition, they also discussed how New Zealand and India, as Parliamentary democracies, could broaden and strengthen their bilateral relationship.

In his meeting with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, he discussed cooperation in the Commonwealth and UNSC reform, in addition to sharing perspectives on the Indo-Pacific and global issues.

The two leaders agreed on enhancing political, trade, and economic ties, according to S. Jaishankar who called the meeting "warm and productive".

Concluding his New Delhi visit on Wednesday, Winston Peters will be flying to Singapore, and Indonesia to reinvigorate New Zealand's relations with the two South East Asian nations.