Gelatin Market Size, Global Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Outlook & Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group)





The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled“ Gelatin Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on gelatin market report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global gelatin market size reached 464,410 Tons in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 526,920 Tons by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.37% during 2024-2032 .

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Gelatin Industry:



Increasing Demand in the Food Industry : The gelatin market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand in the food industry. Gelatin is widely used in the production of confectionery, desserts, and dairy products. Its versatile properties, such as gelling, stabilizing, and thickening, make it a crucial ingredient in various food applications. As consumer preferences for natural and clean-label products grow, gelatin, derived from collagen-rich animal tissues, aligns with these trends, further propelling its market expansion.

Expanding Pharmaceutical Applications : Gelatin plays a vital role in the pharmaceutical industry, driving market growth. It is commonly utilized in the production of capsules and as a coating for tablets. The pharmaceutical sector's continual growth, fueled by an aging global population and increased healthcare awareness, contributes to the escalating demand for gelatin in drug delivery systems. Gelatin's biocompatibility, ease of digestibility, and ability to dissolve make it a preferred choice in pharmaceutical formulations, sustaining its market traction. Rising Popularity in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products : The gelatin market is witnessing a surge in demand driven by its incorporation into cosmetic and personal care items. Gelatin's film-forming and thickening properties make it valuable in products like hair care, skin care, and cosmetics. As consumers increasingly seek natural and multifunctional ingredients in beauty products, gelatin's versatility positions it as a favored ingredient, fostering growth in this market segment. The beauty and personal care industry's continual innovation and expansion contribute to the sustained demand for gelatin in various cosmetic formulations.

Request Free Sample Report– https://www.imarcgroup.com/ossein-gelatine-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Global Gelatin Market Trends:

Recent trends in the gelatin market highlight a shift towards diversification and innovation. Manufacturers are exploring new sources for gelatin production, including plant-based alternatives, to meet the growing demand for vegetarian and vegan-friendly products. This diversification not only addresses consumer preferences but also mitigates concerns related to traditional animal-derived sources. Additionally, there is a notable emphasis on product innovation, with the introduction of customized gelatin formulations catering to specific applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. This trend fosters a dynamic market environment where tailored solutions are driving competitiveness and market penetration.

Another prominent trend shaping the gelatin market is the increasing focus on sustainability and transparency. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact and ethical considerations related to gelatin production. As a result, there is a growing demand for sustainably sourced and responsibly produced gelatin. Manufacturers are responding by implementing sustainable practices in their supply chains, including sourcing from certified suppliers and adopting eco-friendly production processes. This trend aligns with broader industry movements towards transparency in labeling and sourcing, reflecting a shift in consumer preferences towards products that are not only high-quality but also ethically and environmentally responsible.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Gelita AG (Formerly DGF Stoess)

Rousselot SAS

PB Gelatin (Tessenderlo Group)

Sterling Biotech Ltd

Weishardt Group Nitta Gelatin

Read the Complete blog to know more about Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-gelatin-companies

Gelatin Market Report Segmentation:

By Raw Material:



Pig Skin

Bovine Hides

Bones Others

Pig skin represented the largest segment due to the rising production of gelatin.

By End Use:



Food and Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Photography

Cosmetics Others

Food and beverages accounted for the largest market share as gelatin is used as a thickener and texturizer in various products.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Europe's dominance in the market is due to the growing demand for plant-based and vegetarian gelatin alternatives.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic, and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high-technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology, and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163