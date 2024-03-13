1 Dead, 22 Injured In China Eatery Explosion

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, March 13 (IANS) One person was killed and 22 others were injured following an eatery explosion in China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.
The blast occurred at 7:54 a.m. at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.
It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, the bureau said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue workers have rushed to the site immediately.
More details are awaited.
MENAFN13032024000231011071ID1107969819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.