European Commission Approves Negotiating Framework For Ukraine's Accession To EU Shmyhal

The European Commission approved a negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The European Commission has approved the negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the European Union!" he posted.

According to him, the relevant proposals have been submitted to the EU Council.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is one step closer to the start of negotiations and membership in the European Union.

"This step is evidence of Ukraine's achievements and transformation, indicating that Ukraine will become a member of the EU," said Shmyhal.

He also assured that the government's priority is to ensure that the country becomes an EU member as soon as possible.

As reported, on December 14, 2023, the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as to grant Georgia the status of candidate country. On the same day, EU leaders instructed the European Commission to prepare framework conditions for membership negotiations, taking into account Ukraine's implementation of all recommendations in the enlargement process, and to submit this document for approval by the Council.