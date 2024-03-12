Rai Industries Association & FISME To Host Conference On 'Green Technology To Reduce Carbon Footprints In Msmes'

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 12

(KNN) Under the aegis of the Ministry of MSME, Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), in collaboration with Rai Industries Association, Sonipat (Haryana), is organising an international conference on 'Green Technology to Reduce Carbon Footprints in MSMEs'.

Scheduled for March 18 and 19, 2024, in New Delhi, the two-day conference seeks to inspire Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) to embrace green technology, thereby reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing their access to markets.

The conference aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to deliberate on the challenges associated with securing green and clean energy sources, with a focus on mitigating carbon footprints.

Registration is available through this link:

The conference will feature technical sessions covering topics such as Emerging Climate Regulations: Current International Discourse, Challenges and Opportunities for Developing Countries, especially Indian MSMEs, and Support Initiatives to Mitigate Trade-related Challenges of Climate Change & Access Green Technologies.

Recognising the increasing global emphasis on sustainability and stricter climate regulations, the conference aims to equip SMEs with the necessary knowledge and resources to navigate this evolving landscape.

The event is supported by the International Trade Centre (ITC), Geneva, which has aligned speakers for the event.

By delving into the latest scientific findings, emerging climate legislation, and innovative green technologies, MSMEs can adapt their operations towards a more sustainable future and to stay abreast of the latest developments and strategies in the field of green technology and carbon footprint reduction.

The event is set to feature the participation of international green technology leaders, policymakers, experts, industry stakeholders, and researchers.

(KNN Bureau)