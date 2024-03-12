Neetha Shetty The 'Reel Queen' On Sets Of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Neetha Shetty, who loves dancing in her real life, has now officially become the 'reel queen' on the sets of the television show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'.

From capturing the pulse of current trends to sharing heartwarming moments with her co-stars, Neetha brings the essence of the show to life beyond the screen.

She has showcased every corner of the set, from the bustling kitchen to the serene living room of the Awasthi family.

Talking about the same, Neetha, who plays the role of Deepika, shared: "When I'm on set, waiting for my scene to begin, I often find myself with a lot of time on my hands. So, to pass the time and keep the energy high, I love shooting reels. Since I always have a few saved on my phone, it's easy to quickly capture a moment. And if my co-actors happen to be waiting too, I love involving them in the fun."

"They're always ready and eager to join in. Most of the time, you'll find me shooting reels with Varun (Waseem Mushtaq), as we often have scenes together. So, whenever we have a break between scenes, I always pull him aside to shoot reels with me, and he's always up for it, having a blast," she said.

Waseem shared: "I'll admit, I'm a bit lazy when it comes to making reels and all, but when we're together, we just can't help but have a blast creating them."

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.