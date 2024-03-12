OPC Completes Rehabilitation Of Baiji To Kirkuk Pipeline

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Iraq's Oil Pipeline Company announced the completion of rehabilitation works on the 12-kilometer petroleum products pipeline from Baiji to Kirkuk.

The General Manager, Ali Abdul Kareem Al-Mousawi, stated that the company's technical and engineering teams successfully rehabilitated the pipeline after it ceased operations in 2014 due to terrorist activities in the region perpetrated by ISIS.

Pumping of petroleum products towards the modern Kirkuk Oil Depot has resumed concurrently with the operation of the Northern Refinery in Bayji and the increased refining capacities of the refineries.

Al-Mousawi highlighted that the pipeline facilitates the transportation of white petroleum products (gasoline, kerosene, gas oil) from the Northern Refinery / Samood Refinery (Bayji) to the Kirkuk Depot via the Bayji pumping station, with a capacity ranging from 4 to 6 million liters per day.

This ensures the supply of petroleum products to the residents of Kirkuk province, its districts, sub-districts, and northern provinces, while also activating pipeline pumping capacities and reducing pressure on tanker transport.

Maintenance works included updating pumping systems at the Bayji pumping station through necessary connections, mechanical and electrical works, installation of meters, and modern control systems for medium-pressure pumps (KV 6.6 / 320KW).

Additionally, pumps were installed to provide flexibility and alleviate operational bottlenecks at the Northern Refinery, enabling the pumping of petroleum products towards the company's central depots.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

