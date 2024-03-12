Sharjah Excellence Award’s 2023 edition announces the participation of 98 economic entities

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, March 11, 2024

The Sharjah Excellence Award’s Board of Trustees has announced it has accepted nomination applications of 44 economic establishments and facilities, out of 98 economic entities registering for the award’s 2023 edition with its eight distinct categories.

The winners of the award, organized by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, will be announced during a ceremony to be held by the Chamber on April 1st.

This came during the regular meeting held at SCCI’s headquarters and presided over by HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Chairman of the Award's Board of Trustees. Also present were the council members, including HE Walid Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Chamber's Board of Directors, HE Mohamed Ahmed Al Awadhi, Director-General of SCCI, and Nada Al-Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award.

During the meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed the operational progress and workflow of the award’s current edition, following the successful completion of both on-site and documentary assessments for the participating economic entities. They also assessed the ongoing arrangements and preparations for the upcoming winners' announcement ceremony.

The meeting also showcased the results of the evaluation conducted to asses the performance of the companies nominated for the Sharjah Excellence Gulf Award, from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

During the gathering, HE Sultan Abdullah bin Huda Al Suwaidi was honored for his continuous support and effective role through his membership in the award.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais emphasized that the Sharjah Excellence Award has solidified its pivotal role as a primary catalyst for nurturing a culture of quality and institutional excellence within organizations and business ecosystems across the UAE and GCC countries. This assertion was underpinned by the scale and caliber of participation witnessed both domestically and regionally.

He stressed that the award has succeeded in achieving its objectives aimed at enhancing competitive capabilities and fostering an investment-friendly environment for the Emirati and Gulf business community. He added that the award has enabled businesses to leverage the values of quality, leadership, and innovation, enhance their performance, bolster commercial and industrial business growth, and cultivate a sustainable economy.

For her part, Nada Al-Hajri highlighted the achievements of the award and its significant role since its inception. She pointed out that the acceptance of nomination applications from 44 economic entities is based on their fulfillment and compliance with the award's criteria and standards.

She further asserted that the selection is based on the outcomes of arbitration, field and documentary evaluations conducted in line with the best global practices alongside adherence to the highest standards of transparency and objectivity.

At the end of the meeting, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Excellence Award explored numerous proposals to refine the agenda for the award's closing ceremony. They also reviewed the list of strategic partners and award sponsors. Moreover, the council was briefed on the evaluation results of the performance of facilities vying for the award across its eight categories.







MENAFN12032024006976014991ID1107966206