Saudi Food Bank and Kiri Collaborate to Provide 20,000 Meals during Ramadan

(MENAFN- mslgroup) The Saudi Food Bank (Et’aam), a prominent non-profit organization specialized in food in Saudi Arabia & gulf region, collaborates with numerous companies across various industries through its "Iftar fast breaking program" during Ramadan. This initiative aims to distribute essential food packages to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan, a period characterized by reflection, celebration, and giving back. These food boxes contain essential items and are distributed to families or individuals identified as requiring food assistance. The program plays a crucial role in the Saudi Food Bank's efforts to provide nutritional support to the beneficiaries in Saudi Arabia.

Et’aam focuses on establishing strategic partnerships tailored to food support, ensuring the provision of safe and sustainable food for individuals facing social challenges and those with limited incomes. This year, the Saudi Food Bank is partnering with Kiri, a part of the Bel Group, for the "Iftar fast breaking program," a special Ramadan initiative. This collaborative effort aims to spread kindness and compassion by distributing 20,000 fresh meals to individuals in need across Jeddah during the holy month. This initiative, part of the "Iftar fast breaking Project," aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to ensure inclusive access to nutritious food for all, as well as underscores Kiri's commitment to making meaningful contributions to society and spreading kindness across Saudi communities.

As part of the initiative, the iftar meals will feature a wholesome combination of Kiri cheese with bread, fresh juice, and fruits, embodying the essence of Ramadan and fostering community solidarity. Each meal will be meticulously packed daily to ensure freshness and maintain the highest standards of taste, aiming to make a positive impact on Jeddah society. Furthermore, this collaboration highlights Bel Group's commitment to engaging with the Kingdom's culture and championing charitable endeavors.

Faisal Al-Shushan, the CEO of Saudi Food Bank stated: "Our partnership with Bel Group to distribute 20,000 meals in Jeddah during the sacred month of Ramadan is not merely a gesture, but a profound testament to our unwavering commitment to enhancing food security efforts and extending vital assistance to families in need. By joining hands with esteemed organizations like Kiri, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of compassion and support, ensuring that every individual, regardless of circumstance, has equitable access to nourishing meals essential for a healthy and sustainable life. This collaboration underscores the spirit of Ramadan, a time of heightened generosity and communal solidarity, where acts of charity resonate deeply within our hearts and communities. Together, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve, embodying the true essence of this blessed month."

Garo Matossian, General Manager of Bel Group for the Near Middle East said: "Kiri is deeply committed to fostering kindness and generosity through all our initiatives, and our partnership with the Saudi Food Bank exemplifies this dedication. As we enter the sacred month of Ramadan, synonymous with compassion and giving, we recognize the significance of supporting the people of Saudi Arabia, where our brand has flourished. By collaborating with the Saudi Food Bank, we aim to empower individuals to make meaningful contributions to society, particularly during this auspicious time. Through initiatives like 'Iftar Sayim,' Kiri endeavors to create opportunities for spreading kindness and uplifting communities across Saudi society. This partnership not only reflects our commitment to giving back to the people of Saudi Arabia but also reinforces our belief in the transformative power of collective goodwill and generosity during the month of Ramadan”.

With a presence in the Middle East for 70 years, Kiri embodies the values of sharing and giving back, especially during Ramadan. Renowned for its creamy texture and exquisite taste, Kiri fosters closeness among communities. Bel Group's commitment to "For All. For Good." reflects its dedication to positive action and impact, exemplifying kindness, and community spirit throughout Ramadan, from farm to table.





