(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT, Jaiveer Shergill, the national spokesperson for India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), emphasized that India will continue to forge robust collaborations with Russia, irrespective of external perceptions. Shergill affirmed that India does not succumb to pressure from the Western world and will act in its national interest, seeking no approval or directives regarding its ties with Russia or any other nation.



According to Shergill, Russia occupies a crucial position in India's foreign policy, with the friendship between the two nations dating back to the Cold War era. Despite ongoing Western sanctions against Moscow in the aftermath of the Ukraine conflict, and continuous scrutiny from the United States and European nations over India's imports of Russian commodities, India remains steadfast in its engagement with Russia.



Shergill emphasized the enduring nature of the India-Russia friendship, navigating through various challenges and evolving into a multifaceted collaboration. The spokesperson highlighted the diverse sectors in which India and Russia have cooperated, ranging from defense to investments in hydrocarbons, including the procurement of oil from Russia.



In light of these diplomatic affirmations, India's stance underscores its commitment to maintaining bilateral relations based on mutual interests and historical ties, regardless of external pressures and international scrutiny. This approach showcases India's assertion of independence in its diplomatic decisions and its strategic pursuit of partnerships that align with its national priorities.

