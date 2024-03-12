Germany faces challenges to fund defense budget

(MENAFN) Recent reports from German news outlet Bild highlight Germany's ongoing struggle to meet NATO's defense spending targets, with the current military budget for 2025 falling below the alliance's recommended 2 percent of GDP commitment. Despite falling short in 2022 and 2023, Berlin aims to reach the target this year; however, projections suggest another miss is likely in 2026. The reported defense budget for 2025, standing at EUR52 billion (USD56.9 billion), faces significant constraints due to operational costs such as soldiers' wages, infrastructure maintenance, and weapon repairs, leaving a mere EUR500 million for crucial investments in new weapons.



Key projects, including the deployment of a Bundeswehr brigade in Lithuania and the acquisition of Tranche 5 Eurofighter combat aircraft, are at risk due to insufficient funding.



Calculations cited by Bild indicate that an additional EUR6 billion injection into the defense budget would be necessary for Germany to meet NATO's spending goal while funding these projects. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has reportedly briefed Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the critical situation, initiating discussions with the Finance Ministry to secure additional funds for the Bundeswehr. However, negotiations have reportedly yielded little progress.



With the defense budget facing substantial limitations, concerns are growing about Germany's ability to fulfill its commitments within NATO, potentially impacting the country's defense capabilities and international obligations. Finance Minister Christian Lindner's recent reaffirmation of existing budget caps has raised uncertainties about the feasibility of allocating additional funds, leaving Germany's ministries to submit their budget plans by April 19 based on the allocated sums. As Germany grapples with these financial challenges, the implications for its defense posture and NATO contributions remain subjects of heightened scrutiny and debate.



