Transportation Management Systems Market Size To 2030

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The transportation management system is becoming an important part of the supply chain management system. It can be bought as a module for an enterprise resource planning system (ERP) or a supply chain management system (SCM). It helps users manage and plan both domestic and international shipments, as well as find the fastest and least expensive way to ship goods. The Transportation Management Systems market value chain is made up of designers and developers, module developers, distribution channels, and end-users.

The job of designers and developers is to make the overall architecture of a transportation management system based on what the client wants. The Module developers do sustainable modules for transportation management systems based on the needs of end-users in different industries and industry verticals. Both direct and indirect sales channels can be used by companies that sell transportation management systems to market and sell their products.

Market Dynamics

Growth of the E-commerce Industry Associated with High Return on Investments Driving the Market

Logistics has changed with technology. AI, blockchain, IoT, and big data changed how transportation systems are designed, planned, built, and run. Logistics and transportation require a lot of customer-provider data exchange. Customers and service providers can quickly share information and data, thanks to tech advances. New technologies make it easier to see and control shipments, increasing efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Logistics, supply chain, and transportation use AI. Transportation management needs more complex data processing as data volume rises. Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of devices that can talk, connect, and share data. IoT has transformed logistics and the supply chain. SaaS-based TMS is becoming more popular because it is flexible and less expensive. The global TMS market is largely cloud-based. As demand for customized solutions rises, vendors introduce more advanced on-demand software, which is driving the market forward.

Growth of the e-Commerce Industry Bolstering the Transportation Management System Market

The growth of e-commerce and the high return on investment that comes with using transportation management systems are likely to drive the growth of the market. The fact that trade between developed and emerging economies is getting better, which has led to more imports and exports, affects the demand for this segment. At the same time, the need for raw materials to go in and out has grown because there are more factories in places like Mexico and India. These raw materials need to come from different places, so transportation management systems need to be both creative and effective. Also, the growing demand for luxury cars in emerging economies is good for the logistics market. The reason is that most luxury cars are made in Europe and then shipped to other places. So, the automotive industry uses TMS to track these shipments and make sure they get there on time. Also, car parts come from all over the world, which changes the demand for TMS in the industry. So, the other segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 17.0% over the period of the forecast, which opens up a lot of opportunities in the market.

Regional Analysis

The global transportation management systems market is primarily divided into three regions, namely – North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, out of which North America is the most dominant region with the major market share.

North America

North America is the most dominant region with a market value of USD 41 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 153 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 16%.

The transportation and logistics business is a very competitive one in the said region, and a highly integrated supply chain network connects buyers and sellers through many types of transportation, such as freight rail, air, and express delivery services, truck transport, and maritime transport.

Europe

Europe had a significant market share of USD 33 billion in 2021, which is anticipated to rise to USD 108 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14%.

The government of European countries has taken a number of steps to improve the transportation system. For example, Universal Traffic Management and Control (UTMC) is a project started by the UK government to make sure that the intelligent transportation system is built and used in the right way. Its goal is to get rid of traffic jams, make public transportation more reliable and fast, and cut down on pollution from cars. This is why the European region owes a significant share of the market.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia –Pacific region is the second most dominant region after North America, which has a market value registered at USD 32 billion in 2021 and growing to USD 156 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 19%.

Key Highlights



The global transportation management systems market to grow at USD 389 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 17% from the early figures of USD 96 billion in 2021.

The on-premise segment of the said market accounted for a market value of USD 48 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 183 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%.

Railways are the most dominant segment in the said market domain when segmented with respect to mode of transportation with a market value that stood at USD 30 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 125 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17%.

When segmented by region, North America is the most dominant region with a market value of USD 41 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 153 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 16%.



Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global transportation management systems market are – 3GTms LLC, BluJay Solutions, Cerasis, H Worldwide Inc., Descartes Systems Group,

Market News



In February 2019, 3GTms launched a new product called 3G-TM TMS version 18.0 with the first of its kind load management workspace.

In November 2019, BluJay Solutions launched a new product called Freight Management Index (FMI) for market intelligence.

In May 2019, H Worldwide Inc. acquired Dema Service SPA to strengthen the company's existing footprint in Italy.

In August 2019, Descartes systems Group acquired BestTransport, a cloud-based TMS provider on flatbed intensive distributors.



Global Transportation Management Systems Market: Segmentation

By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud



By Mode of Transportation



Roadways

Railways

Waterways



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific



