Bengaluru: 50 Hours Of Continuous Slab Construction Work At Central Silk Board Junction On Thursday

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To ease gridlock congestion at the Central Silk Board (CSB) junction in Bengaluru, a significant infrastructure project is set to kick off this Thursday. The endeavour, spearheaded by BMRCL, aims to de-signal the junction and streamline traffic flow by implementing a flyover ramp.

This ambitious project marks a milestone involving an unprecedented 50-hour continuous concrete pouring and slab construction effort. The endeavour entails the creation of a solid slab spanning 2,520 cubic meters, a feat never before accomplished in this region. Over the past two months, a workforce of 10,100 labourers has been diligently toiling on various aspects of the ramp construction. Speaking on the project, N Sadashiv, Deputy Chief Engineer of BMRCL Outer Ring Road, emphasised the need for seamless coordination with traffic authorities due to the junction's high volume of commuters.

How will Bengaluru traffic be affected by partial closure of Silk Board flyover?

The endeavour, contracted to AFCONS Infrastructure Limited by BMRCL, is part of Phase-2A route expansion. This expansion encompasses the route from Central Silk Board to KR Pura station, as well as the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra.

At the heart of the project lies the construction of a road flyover and five loops and ramps spanning a total length of 3 kilometres. These additions are poised to alleviate traffic bottlenecks and enhance the commuter experience significantly.

The ramps designated A through E, serve various connectivity purposes within the junction:

South India's tallest flyover in Bengaluru is almost complete

- Ramp A: Ragigudda to Hosur Road

- Ramp C: Ragigudda to KR Puram

- Ramp D: HSR Layout to Ragigudda

- Ramp B: Connects ground level of BTM layout to first level flyover road of A-Ramp

- Ramp E: First level of D-ramp connecting the flyover road to the ground level of the BTM layout

After providing insight into the construction's magnitude, officials revealed that a staggering 2,520 cubic meters of solid slab have been meticulously laid. The slab, measuring 124 meters in length and 15.1 meters in width, boasts a depth of 1.8 meters. Its construction necessitated the use of 245 tonnes of steel, 225 high-tensile steel strands, and 11,074 high-density polyethene pipes.