Minister Of Foreign Affairs Welcomes Amcham Delegation

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with representatives from the American Chamber of Commerce in Cairo (AmCham) on Monday. The delegation is preparing for a visit to Washington, D.C., later this month.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, Ministry spokesperson, highlighted Minister Shoukry's review of the latest developments in Egyptian-American relations. Discussions included regional and international issues, with a focus on addressing the Gaza crisis and its implications.

The Foreign Minister outlined Egypt's initiatives to broker a truce in Gaza, aiming for a lasting ceasefire. He emphasized the urgency of a comprehensive ceasefire and the implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2720. This resolution facilitates aid coordination and entry into Gaza, despite Israeli obstacles.

Minister Shoukry reiterated Egypt's position against any military action in Rafah, citing severe humanitarian risks. He firmly opposed the forced displacement of Palestinians and warned of the conflict's growing regional impact, threatening global stability and security.

The meeting underscored AmCham's vital role in bolstering Egyptian-American economic and trade ties.

Minister Shoukry briefed the delegation on significant achievements in the economic domain, including the launch of the Joint Economic Commission in Cairo (May 2023) and ongoing plans for its second session in Washington. He also mentioned the President's participation in the“Major Economics Forum” on energy and climate (April 2023), following President Biden's invitation. The Minister praised the U.S. for supporting development in education, health, agriculture, tourism, and scientific research.