As A Project State, Pashinyan's Government Sells False Hopes To Armenian Nation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's interview with the
TRT World TV channel was another proof of the hypocrisy of this
country.
The Armenian government, which had been carrying out illegal
operations on Azerbaijani lands for years and caused the
displacement of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis from their
homelands during the First Garabagh War, is now portraying itself
as oppressed and Azerbaijan as an 'aggressor' after liberating its
own lands.
We should not forget that Azerbaijan's peace talks with this
country have been left unanswered or delayed since November 9,
2020.
Despite this, the Armenian government calls for peace at
international conferences and meetings but engages in provocations
on the Azerbajani border behind the scenes, especially in February
this year, at the time of the inauguration ceremony of President
Ilham Aliyev.
A Turkish political analyst, Husamettin Inac, a professor at
Turkiye's Dumlupinar University who touched on the issue in a
comment for Azernews , spoke about the main purpose
of Mirzoyan's speech.
He emphasised that after being defeated in 2020 in a 44-day war,
Armenia must find a serious basis for an agreement and ensure a
final peace treaty.
“Armenia, after being defeated in 2020 and in the local
anti-terror measures carried out in September 2023, should find a
serious basis for an agreement with Azerbaijan and ensure final
peace. However, we see a great imbalance in the Armenian government
nowadays,” he said.
The Turkish professor explained the main reason for Armenia's
blind policy acts. He added that European countries are filling the
gap in Armenia, which Russia left behind.
“Because the gap left by Russia in Armenia is currently being
filled by European countries, France, and America. It is an example
of Armenia's withdrawal from the CSTO and the demand for Russian
soldiers' exit from the region.
The message they are trying to convey is this:
"We will give you all kinds of weapons, military
equipment, etc. You just fight with Azerbaijan as much as you can,
but do not conclude a definitive peace
agreement."
Especially Pashinyan's contacts in Europe and America, Macron's
visit to Armenia, and the signing of the military defence and
cooperation agreement are among the initial factors that show
this,” he added.
Inac also talked about Armenian people. He noted that Armenians
clearly understand what is happening today in the region. They know
the normalisation process is in their own favour.
“Most of the Armenian people know everything very well. They
know very well that they will not be able to fight with Azerbaijan
from now on, and even if they fight, they will not be able to win.
On the other hand, normalisation of relations with both Azerbaijan
and Turkiye will improve their daily lives and well-being.”
The expert added that the Armenian diaspora undermines this
normalisation process.
"When we look at the Armenian diaspora and their contacts and
pressures in different places, we see that the defeated government
is trying to reduce criticism against Pashinyan's party. Therefore,
there are attempts to sell some fake hopes to the nation in
Armenia," he underlined.
He drew attention to the European Union Parliament Assembly and
its biased diplomacy. Inac said that Azerbaijan made the right
decision by leaving the Assembly at that moment.
“Similar allegations were raised in the European Parliament. A
number of illogical and absurd claims have been put forward, such
as fearing that Azerbaijan will attack Armenia or commit genocide
against Armenians within its borders.
They are trying to create an international union that they want
to be on Armenia's side. As a result, Azerbaijan gave the right
answer and left the parliamentary assembly,” the professor
emphasised.
Husamettin Inac clarified the issue of international law that
Ararat Mirzoyan voiced in his speech. He said that the Armenians
have not got any punishment for any of the crimes they have
committed so far.
“We do not see that Armenia fulfils its obligations arising from
international law in any matter. The biggest example of this is the
war in Garabagh in 1991 and 1992, after Soviet Russia declared its
economic and political bankruptcy and withdrew from the
international scene.
For example, when we look at what happened in Khojaly, we see
genocide, a terrible crime against humanity. We also see that
Armenia was not punished in any way for the Khojaly massacre,” he
said.
Professor Inac linked Armenia's indifferent approach to the
processes in the region and lack of enthusiasm for the peace
process to its being a project state. He noted that these types of
states always have special privileges not to abide by international
law.
MENAFN11032024000195011045ID1107963273
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.