Idreamsky And SCCC Alibaba Cloud Forge Strategic Alliance To Propel The Gaming Sector In The Middle East

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

In a landmark move at the LEAP Technology Exhibition, iDreamSky (01119) and SCCC Alibaba Cloud, a cloud service provider jointly founded by Alibaba Cloud and STC Group, along with eWTP Arabia Capital, the Saudi Information Technology Company (SITE), and the Saudi Company for Artificial Intelligence (SCAI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The agreement aims to synergize their efforts in video gaming and e-sports, aligning with Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision by setting the stage for an expansive journey into the kingdom's burgeoning game market.

The collaboration will see SCCC Alibaba Cloud enhancing iDreamSky's game performance and user experience across Saudi Arabia through top-tier cloud solutions, signifying a leap towards superior game release and operations in the region. Additionally, this partnership is designed to boost iDreamSky's SaaS tools and foster video game development capabilities, ultimately cultivating a thriving ecosystem for the gaming industry.

Jeff Lyndon, Co-founder and President of iDreamSky, said: "Calabiyau is more than a game; it's a gateway to boundless adventures, presenting players with unprecedented possibilities. Our unveiling at LEAP in Riyadh signifies the beginning of our journey to share this extraordinary experience worldwide, starting with the dynamic Saudi Arabian market."

Talal Albakr, CEO of SCCC Alibaba Cloud, said: "Our collaboration with iDreamSky extends beyond infrastructure support; it's about co-creating a vibrant gaming culture. By leveraging our resources, we aim to amplify iDreamSky's presence in Saudi Arabia, enhancing the local gaming scene and exploring new cooperative ventures in the video game domain."

iDreamSky introduced "Calabiyau" at LEAP, showcasing the world's first "stringed" gameplay combined with an ACG theme. This initiative, set for a global launch in 2024, signifies iDreamSky's commitment to internationalization and marks a new chapter in its quest for global recognition.

iDreamSky, a leading Chinese digital entertainment platform, has carved a niche for itself in the video game industry over a decade, with a rich portfolio of high-quality, self-developed games, profound R&D capabilities, and a wealth of marketing and operational experience.

Now, iDreamSky is actively exploring new markets and opportunities. The debut at the Saudi technology event and subsequent strategic collaborations with local enterprises are poised to enhance the international appeal and competitiveness of iDreamSky's offerings, paving the way for expansive growth globally.

Permalink