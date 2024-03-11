Teleo And Storm Equipment Introduce 'America's Only' Remote-Operated And Autonomous Industrial Snow Plow Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Teleo , a company building autonomous technology for heavy construction equipment, and Storm Equipment , one of the largest distributors of commercial snow plow equipment, have jointly launched what they say is“the only remote-operated and autonomous industrial snow plow commercially offered in the United States”.

With support from Teleo dealer RDO Equipment Co., the companies worked to retrofit a John Deere 332G skid steer loader with Storm Equipment's Metal Pless snow plow blade and Teleo Supervised Autonomy, Teleo's technology that enables remote and autonomous operations.

The machine is designed for mass snow clearing in large open areas such as industrial parking lots. Customers can order the retrofit of any make and model of heavy equipment for remote-operated and autonomous operations from Teleo, along with an autonomous-ready snow plow blade properly sized for each machine type from Storm Equipment.

Once outfitted with Teleo's retrofit kit, the machines are supervised by an operator sitting in a central command center, a more comfortable and attractive working environment than a traditional snow plow operator working from the equipment's cab on site.

The machines are created to help solve staffing shortages in the commercial snow plow industry, where snow contractors are covering larger regions and working long overnight hours, by allowing a single hired operator to work in multiple regions simultaneously. Initially, the snow plows will be remote-operated and autonomous capabilities will be added in the first half of 2024.

