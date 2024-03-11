Manipur CM Launches Helicopter Services Between Imphal And Ukhrul

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, March 11 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday launched helicopter services between the state capital Imphal and Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district.

During the event held at the Chief Minister's secretariat, he also virtually opened District Transport Offices in tribal-dominated Jiribam, Kakching, Noney, Pherzawl, and Kamjong districts.

Biren Singh thanked the Central government for extending the Manipur helicopter service, launched in 2018, to the Ukhrul district.

Launching the copter service, he said that this would ease the troubles while transporting patients and during other emergencies.

He also highlighted that the Manipur helicopter service is now operating on various routes already including along Imphal to Churachandpur, Imphal to Aizawl (Mizoram) via Churachandpur, Imphal to Lairouching, Imphal to Dimapur via Lairouching, Imphal to Moreh (along Myanmar border), among others.

Since its launch in 2018, the copter service has flown 31,163 passengers so far, he said, adding that the government is trying to cover major areas in the mountainous districts and not only the district headquarters with the helicopter service.

Highlighting that fares for Imphal-Jiribam and Imphal-Tamenglong stretches were subsidised, the Chief Minister said adding that the Imphal-Ukhrul fare will also be at the subsidised rate of Rs 2,500.

"The launching of the Imphal-Ukhrul-Imphal Route, Manipur heli service will greatly serve in ensuring uninterrupted travel, business & commercial activities in the two districts. The state government is committed to delivering its various welfare projects in terms of infrastructure development, connectivity, health and education to fulfil the goals for inclusive growth", he said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also urged people collecting donations along the road to stop immediately to prevent disturbance to others.