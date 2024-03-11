Maha Makes Mother's Name On Government Documents Compulsory

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Days after the launch of the 4th Women Policy on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday made it mandatory to include the mother's name in all government documents.

Records of children born on May 1, 2024, or thereafter, will have the child's name, mother's name, father's name and then, the surname, be it educational documents, revenue documents, pay slips, service book, or application forms for various examinations.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the cabinet has asked the state Public Health Department to discuss, with the Central government, the necessary amendments in the birth and death registers. After receiving the order from the Centre, it has been approved to record the child's name, followed by the mother's name and then the father's name and surname in the birth/death registers.

In the case of married women, as per the existing system, the process of registration would be continued after their marriage with the writing of her name, followed by her husband's name, and surname.

A nod has also been given to a woman to enter her maiden name in the property document.

Exemption regarding registration of birth/death certificates of orphans and similar exceptional cases will be given.