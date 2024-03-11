(MENAFN- Perspective International) In Collaboration with Under the Abaya initiative Saudi Female designers present unique gifting packages for Ramadan



Jeddah- In celebration of International Women's Day, Under the Abaya, the non-profit initiative which aims to empower women in Saudi Arabia, has brought together a group of remarkable female entrepreneurs from various industries and backgrounds to offer consumers unique gifting packages for the month of Ramadan.

The Saudi female entrepreneurs include Alia Abudawood of Stems floral boutique, Lillian Ismail of Lillian Ismail Jewelry, Tamara Tayeb of Sucre Sale, Dania Shinkar of her luxury bag brand Dania Shinkar, and Sara Murad of the fragrance brand By Sara Murad.

This collaboration aims to highlight the significant role of female entrepreneurs in shaping the future of business and to build a supportive community that values creativity, perseverance, and empowerment.

By harnessing individual strengths and leveraging their collective influence, these remarkable women are poised to break new ground, challenge the status quo, and inspire others to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. The campaign will launch on Ramadan 1st and last throughout Eid, allowing consumers to purchase these gifting packages on

Marriam Mossalli, the visionary founder of Under the Abaya, commented, "This collaborative effort not only highlights the exceptional ambitions of these women but also serves as a catalyst for meaningful change, signaling a shift towards a more inclusive and dynamic business environment."

Alia Abudawood of Stems shared her enthusiasm, stating, "By uniting with other female entrepreneurs, we can achieve more and amplify our voices in a powerful way."

As part of their shared vision, these forward-thinking entrepreneurs are gearing up to unveil an array of initiatives, including joint product launches, and networking events designed to empower the next generation of female leaders.

Through this collective union, these trailblazing women are not just magnifying their impact but rewriting the narrative of entrepreneurship, demonstrating that success can be a collaborative effort, not simply a competitive one.







