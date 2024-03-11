Coney & Smith Slam Mitchell For 'Not Defined By The Outcomes' Comment After Series Loss To Australia

(MENAFN- IANS) Christchurch, March 11 (IANS) Former cricketers Jeremy Coney and Ian Smith have slammed all-rounder Daryl Mitchell's comments over the New Zealand team "not being defined by the outcomes" post the 2-0 series loss to Australia at home.

New Zealand were primed to win their first Test against Australia on home soil since 1993 with the visitors resuming day four's play from 77/4 in a chase of 279. Australia soon became 80/5, but a 140-run partnership between Mitchell Marsh (80) and Alex Carey (98 not out), followed by 32 not out from captain Pat Cummins helped the visitors' win the Christchurch Test by three wickets.

After the game ended, Mitchell said New Zealand won't be defined by the outcomes of a Test match, but instead the side will focus on how they play their cricket in the longer format.

"For us, we've always said as Blackcaps, we're not defined by the outcomes, we're defined by how we play cricket and hopefully how we inspire our country to play the game. We are really proud of the efforts that we did throughout the Test.

"Although we didn't get the win that we wanted, I think if we keep turning up and keep playing cricket like this, puffing our chests out and doing it with a smile on our face and hopefully inspiring many young kids here in New Zealand to play Test cricket in the future, then we're doing the right thing," said Mitchell to SEN Radio.

His comments were quickly criticised by Coney. "I couldn't agree more. I absolutely support the sentiment of it about the fact that you're an international sportsman and that you train as hard as you can.

"You train your own individual skills and whatever that might be, that doesn't just mean batting or bowling, it means where you are in the field, what you're going to do and what's the requirement of the position.

"You don't want to let your teammates down ... all those kinds of things, you do in order to, what? To lose? Give me a break. (You do it) to win. Winning is actually the key to it all. You don't have to be a sportsman for that, either Any position that you do, you have to do it well in order to remain doing it for a start.

"If you do it poorly, you're out. So don't tell me that outcomes have got nothing to do with international sport. We kind of get what he's meaning. But actually, young kids will follow the New Zealand side when they win. I promise you that Darryl, they'll stick with you," said Coney.

Smith also echoed the same sentiments as Coney and admitted he was left fuming over Mitchell's comments. "I'm sort of in danger here of getting myself in trouble. I'm going to take two or three deep breaths here and then still say, I don't believe I just heard a New Zealand cricketer say 'We're not defined by the outcomes', of a Test match against Australia.

“If we were to ask Darryl Mitchell, had they got up and won that Test, asked them the very same question. He wouldn't have said, 'Really, winning didn't really matter to us, it was more the way we were appreciated and respected by our crowds and our kids coming through to play the game'. I'm sorry, unless I've been so far removed from the game, I don't understand that. I simply don't, and I hope it was just a mistake to be perfectly honest,” he concluded.