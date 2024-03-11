Two Sri Lankans On Vessel Attacked By Rebels In The Gulf Sea Rescued

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Two Sri Lankans who were employed as security guards in the commercial vessel which came under missile attack have been rescued.

The vessel, named True Confidence, was hit by missile in the gulf sea around 50 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen's port of Aden.

According to confirmed reports, three crew members (two Philippines and one Vietnamese) have been killed and one of the two Sri Lankan security guards among those injured.

The casualties including the injured Sri Lankan and the rest of the crew members have been evacuated from the wrecked ship to Djibouti.

Embassy of Sri Lanka in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia which is accredited to Djibouti, is in contact with the relevant authorities in Djibouti to facilitate the medical treatment of the injured Sri Lankan and the safe stay of the other Sri Lanka crew member.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy in Addis Ababa are currently following the situation and will take necessary action for the repatriation of Sri Lankans at the earliest. (Colombo Gazette)