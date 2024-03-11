U.S. Coalition Forces Destroy 'At Least' 28 Houthi Drones In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US and coalition forces on Saturday destroyed“at least” 28
Houthi drones in the area of the Red Sea, said the US military's
Central Command, its division responsible for the Middle East, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.
Between 4 and 8.20 a.m. local time (0100-520GMT),“U.S. and
Coalition forces downed a total of at least 28 uncrewed aerial
vehicles,” said CENTCOM on X.
It added that the attack caused no damage to US or coalition
navy vessels, and there were no reports from commercial ships
indicating any harm.
Yemen's Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea
owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and
from Israel in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been under
an Israeli onslaught since Oct. 7.
The Red Sea is one of the world's most frequently used sea
routes for oil and fuel shipments.
Last December, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the
creation of a multinational mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian,
to counter the Houthi attacks.
