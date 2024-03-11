OCHA: 23 Million Afghans Need Humanitarian Assistance

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recently announced that 23 million people in Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance this year, with women constituting only 52 percent of this figure.

According to a report released by OCHA on Sunday, 10th of March, in 2023 alone, 8 million girls and 9.2 million women across Afghanistan benefited from the humanitarian assistance provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

OCHA revealed these statistics one day after the 8th of March, International Women's Solidarity Day.

Furthermore, the organization has stated that in 2024, 23.7 million people in the country, 52 percent of whom are women and girls, will require humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

Poverty, unemployment, recent earthquakes, and the recent wave of deportations of migrants from Pakistan have exacerbated the level of need in Afghanistan more than ever before.

Amidst these challenges, Afghan women are facing dire circumstances due to the suppressive policies imposed by the Taliban. The restrictive measures imposed on women's rights have significantly limited their access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Taliban's policies have pushed Afghan women into the shadows, depriving them of their basic rights and freedoms, and making them particularly vulnerable in this already dire situation. Without urgent international intervention and support, the plight of Afghan women will continue to worsen, adding to the already staggering humanitarian crisis gripping the nation.

