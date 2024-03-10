Today, We Are Making History: Karan Adani On Launch Of T3 Of Lucknow Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 10 (IANS)“Today, we are making history. This new Integrated Terminal 3 will transform CCSIA, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow into the Gateway to Uttar Pradesh and will also mark a celebration of progress and testament to our collective vision,” said Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani.

The Phase-I of Terminal 3 is designed and engineered to accommodate 8 million passengers a year, which is two times the population of this city.

With an initial investment of 2,400 crores, this state-of-the-art facility will augment passenger experience and take operational efficacy to a new level, he informed the gathering.

Karan Adani further lauded PM Modi's vision of transforming India into a global economic superpower and stated that government's focus on modernising infrastructure and promoting sustainable development aligns with Adani Group's mission of creating world-class airports in the country.

“Our vision for CCSIA is big and far-reaching. The master plan aims to expand the airport's capacity to ultimately serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48. This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one-trillion-dollar economy. Through this development, we are not just building infrastructure – we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of this region and the state,” said Karan Adani.

Emphasising on state-of-the art design, he said“from the moment travellers set foot in Terminal T3, they are greeted with the Swaagat Wall, a magnificent display that captures the essence of Lucknow's skyline, leading them through an immersive journey that includes the floral festivity of“Basant Bahar,” the serene beauty of the“Ghats of Uttar Pradesh,” and the innovative“Reflections of Rohu” installation.”

“Through T3, we not only aim to create a world-class airport, but we also want to transform it into a symbol of pride for Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh. It is the perfect testament to what we can achieve when we work together,” he pointed out.

He further said that Uttar Pradesh has entered an era of extraordinary development, under the able leadership of Yogi Adityanath.

“Your unwavering commitment to ensuring Uttar Pradesh's position as India's leading destination for investment and tourism has been instrumental in propelling projects like T3 forward. Your dedication to improving infrastructure and connectivity across the state mirrors the Prime Minister's grand vision for the nation. Your determination has paved the way for Uttar Pradesh to emerge as an economic powerhouse,” Karan Adani said.

–IANS

mr/dan