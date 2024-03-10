March Programmes At UAE Pavilion At Expo Doha: Encouraging Local Community For Sustainable Acts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha continues to welcome its guests in its last month for a multisensory journey under the theme“Nurturing Legacy,” highlighting UAE's agricultural legacy and its pioneers and dreamers who contribute to food resiliency and sustainability.

The final programme at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, with interventions focused on educating and inspiring the next generation, and all ages, on important topics such as food and water security, agricultural innovation, and sustainability. All programmes are open to the public.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha will host an interactive storytelling programme on:“The Inherited Culture of Sustainability in the UAE”, a creative and inspiring conversation for interactive storytelling on sustainable practices from UAE's heritage and their contemporary applications, as well as a guided tour of the pavilion's Early Dreamers room, featuring some of the work by Lest We Forget on sustainable practices in the UAE across four landscapes – Desert, Sea, Mountains and Oasis.

Lest We Forget is an innovative archival and research initiative that documents Emirati vernacular cultural memory and generates contemporary responses through the use of artistic language.

UAE Pavilion's Beauty in Nurturing Nature series: Rammed Earth Workshop will be held today (March 8) from 16:30 to 20:00.

The Rammed Earth workshop is the third in the UAE Pavilion's Beauty in Nurturing Nature series that encourages environmental stewardship through the creative process. The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha will host the workshop in collaboration with SWALIF Collective, and visiting creative Mohamed Rowaizak, a UAE-based architect will lead the session. The workshop is inspired by the UAE Pavilion's rammed earth walls using composed materials sourced from the ground.

The participants will have the opportunity to create their rammed earth vessels using simplified geological stacking of matter techniques that allow for the layering of material and multi-texture surfaces.

UAE Pavilion's Beauty in Nurturing Nature series: Letters To Our Garden will be on March 14 and 15, 2024 from 20:30 till 23:00.

Join the final session of Beauty in Nurturing Nature series: Letters To Our Garden led by Medyyah Al Tamimi, an Emirati writer and artist. The session seeks to encourage environmental mindfulness through the creative process and is an opportunity to create personal mementoes inspired by the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 to commemorate the six-month-long event.

The UAE Pavilion's Beauty in Nature series in partnership with SWALIF Collective, a UAE-based art and literature collective that develops platforms for young artists to share and build their written and visual practices.

In celebration of a successful journey at the Expo 2023 Doha the UAE Pavilion will host the second experiential food pop-up session post-Iftar led by the Halophyte Kitchen and the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA).

The food experience will introduce guests to recipes that highlight salt-tolerant plants such as Salicornia, Quinoa, and Millets. Join us for live cooking demonstrations, try Salicornia falafels and other dishes featuring salt-tolerant plants, and learn more about the nutritional and agricultural development importance of climate-resilient crops. Led by Chef Luca Cobre from the Halophyte Kitchen.

The Halophyte Kitchen is a UAE-based initiative led by the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) to raise public awareness about the benefits of salt-tolerant plants that thrive in the UAE and similar regions and the contribution of these types of crops to strengthening local food systems.

Children's Programme, UAE Pavilion Classroom: Storytelling and Educational Workshops will be on March 22 and 23 March, at 20:30 - 23:00 at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha. The programme is open to children ages five and above, and the workshops will be bilingual (English and Arabic).

The UAE Pavilion will host the last children's programming of educational workshops and storytelling reading sessions in partnership with Early Starters, featuring stories inspired by our Dreamers.

The reading sessions will be followed by educational crafting activities, open for children of all ages, who are inspired by the stories of the Dreamers. These educational sessions seek to instil a deeper understanding and appreciation for environment conservation and agricultural innovation, bringing the UAE's natural environment to life.

The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha opened in October 2023 and will run until March 28, 2024.