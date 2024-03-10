Doha Bank Successfully Issues $500M Under Its EMTN Program

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Bank successfully issued a $500m international bond with a tenor of 5 years and a coupon rate of 5.25% per annum. The transaction was met with exceptional demand from international and regional investor with the orderbook 4 times oversubscribed reaching $2bn from a diverse group of European, Asian, and Middle Eastern accounts. The investor base comprised top fund managers, banks, private banks, and insurance companies.

Commenting on the success, Sheikh Fahad Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani, the Chairman, said:“This issuance comes in a pivotal moment as Doha Bank has embarked on an ambitious transformational programme. We are fully committed to the strategy and are very confident of the bright future for the Bank.”

In alignment, Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Mohammad Bin Jabor Al Thani, the Managing Director, said:“The success of this landmark transaction demonstrates the positive investor reception of strategic changes being implemented by the Bank.”

Elaborating on the topic, Sheikh Abdulrahman Bin Fahad Bin Faisal Al Thani, the Group Chief Executive Officer, said:“This is the tightest spread on record for Doha Bank, we are proud of the success achieved in the international capital markets.”