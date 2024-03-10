Dubai Women Establishment Awarded with Moro Hub's Green Cloud Certification

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 8 March 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), awarded a certificate to Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), a government entity that supports the effective Women participation in leadership and the socio-economic future of Dubai through influencing, proposing and adopting policies, sharing knowledge and leading initiatives that enhances women’s role in various sectors. The Green Certificate was presented to Naeema Ahli, Acting CEO of Dubai Women Establishment by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub for hosting their data on VMware certified Moro Hub's Green Cloud platform.



“We congratulate Dubai Women Establishment for their forward-thinking approach in choosing Moro Hub's Green Cloud. Our platform not only meets the highest industry standards for data security and efficiency but also supports the global push towards a more sustainable future. We look forward to our collaboration and helping DWE achieve its environmental and digital objectives,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman CEO of Moro Hub.



Moro Hub's Green Cloud is an innovative and sustainable cloud computing solution designed to minimize the environmental impact of data hosting. By choosing Moro Hub's Green Cloud, DWE has demonstrated leadership in embracing green technologies and contributing to the broader sustainability goals of the United Arab Emirates.



For her part, Naeema Ahli, Acting CEO of Dubai Women Establishment, said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of environmentally conscious practices in the digital space. By partnering with Moro Hub's Green Cloud, we are ensuring the efficacy of our data and actively reducing our carbon footprint. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to sustainable development and responsible business practices and is a translation of the vision and directives of Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.”



This certification marks a significant step forward for both Dubai Women Establishment and Moro Hub, demonstrating the potential of green technologies to make a positive impact on both business operations and environmental stewardship. The Dubai Women Establishment remains committed to driving positive change in the region and setting an example for sustainable practices in the digital era.







