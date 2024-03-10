Saudi Sports for All Federation and Jeddah Historic District Program Collaborated for Inaugural Half Marathon

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 10, 2024 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) and the Jeddah Historic District Program, under the patronage of the Saudi Ministry of Culture, jointly organized the first Jeddah Historic Half Marathon last weekend. This inaugural event, the first of its kind, took place on March 2, with support from the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Arabian Athletic Federation. The race highlighted the vibrant history of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Jeddah Historic District while promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for all members of the community.



Catering to all ages and abilities, there were four races on the day: the half marathon (21km), open to ages 18 and above; a 10km for ages 12 and above; and 4km and 1km races, both open to all age groups. Assistance was provided for runners with special needs. The event attracted more than 3,500 male and female competitors, representing more than 80 different countries.



A Race Village was also created, open from February 29, offering entertainment, games, cultural performances, a live DJ, and traditional food for participants and supporting visitors to enjoy.



Each race started at Bab Jadid, with runners winding their way through charming streets, past iconic landmarks, and bustling markets. Nassif House, a breathtaking example of traditional architecture; Al-Matbouli Museum; Al-Juffali Mosque; King Fahd Fountain; and the Jeddah Corniche were among the sights that runners experienced.



The Jeddah Historic District Program, under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture, leads efforts to develop and restore the Jeddah Historic District. Its aim is to transform the district into a beacon of arts and culture, with opportunities for community and economic development.



HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, said: “Working with the Ministry of Culture on a shared agenda to showcase Saudi Arabia’s heritage and culture, matched with health and wellness, has been one of the Federation’s highlights. Aligning with the SFA goal of getting more people across the nation active, while promoting exploration and welcoming tourism, touches on many of Vision 2030 pillars.”



Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, said: “We aim to encourage the nation towards a healthier future through culture and exploration with this half marathon, which was organized in partnership with the Jeddah Historic District Program. We hope it inspires others to find new experiences and interests to apply their fitness journey to, in a way which cultivates a more active and harmonious society. The half marathon exceeded the original participation target by more than 89%, with 80 nationalities.”



Abdulaziz bin Ibrahim Al-Issa, Director General of the Jeddah Historic District Program, said: “The Jeddah Historic Half Marathon, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with the SFA, assists with the regeneration of Jeddah’s historic Al Balad district. The event aims to enhance the quality of life and the visitor experience by highlighting the district’s architectural treasures, which tell a long and captivating story, representing a proud part of the Kingdom’s rich history.”



In line with the SFA’s goals, structured by Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program objectives, the Jeddah Historic Half Marathon brings people together to celebrate physical activity in the country, and promote fitness as a key aspect of Saudi Arabia’s social fabric.



The SFA is the organizer of the Riyadh Marathon, held annually in the Kingdom since 2022, and in 2024 attracting more than 20,000 participants from 125 countries. The main aim of the SFA is to raise the percentage of physical activity levels in Saudi Arabia significantly by 2030.







