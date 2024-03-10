Farmers' 'Rail Roko' Protest Brings Demands Back To Forefront, Disruptions Feared In Train Services

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Protesting farmers, resuming their march towards Delhi, are set to stage a nationwide 'rail roko' agitation today (March 10), lasting for four hours. Organized by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, this protest aims to press their demands with the central government. Taking place between 12 pm and 4 pm, the 'rail roko' demonstration follows the recent 'Delhi Chalo' march.

The nationwide 'rail roko' agitation is expected to witness hundreds of farmers gathering at nearly 60 locations across Haryana and Punjab. This protest is likely to cause disruptions to train services, with farmers planning to sit on railway tracks in various districts, including Ferozepur, Amritsar, Rupnagar, and Gurdaspur, as highlighted by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Notably, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Bharti Kisan Union (Dakaunda-Dhaner), and the Krantikari Kisan Union-all integral components of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha-will actively partake in the 'rail roko' agitation. As a pre-emptive measure, security has been heightened along all borders in preparation for the protest.

In response to potential disturbances, authorities in Haryana have imposed Section 144 in Ambala district on Sunday. Stringent police presence has been deployed in areas considered tense.

The protest is expected to impact inter-city and state train schedules, reminiscent of disruptions witnessed last month on the Delhi-Amritsar route when farmers staged a sit-in agitation on the tracks.

