Ukrainian Ambassador Visits Armored Vehicle Manufacturing Plant In Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Ambassador to Canada Yuliya Kovaliv has visited a plant of GDLS, a manufacturer of military vehicles that are purchased for the Ukrainian military.

Kovaliv announced this on her Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

"I visited a plant of GDLS, a company producing armored vehicles and medication evacuation vehicles, some of which were already sent to Ukraine last year," she wrote.

She added that "today our focus is on increasing military aid and implementing the security agreement between Ukraine and Canada."

Kovaliv also stressed that "the defense industry has traditionally not been a female-dominated sector, but today the number of women working in the sector around the world is growing."

"It was a pleasure to talk to women who work in one of the largest companies in Canada's defense sector and to thank them for their work on strengthening our defense capabilities," the ambassador said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Ukraine on the second anniversary of the start of the Russian full-scale invasion and signed a security agreement, pledging, among other things, to allocate more than $2 billion in military and macro-financial assistance to Ukraine this year.