Liquor Trader Shot Dead In Haryana’S Sonipat

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, March 10 (IANS) A liquor trader was shot dead in a car on the National Highway 44 in Murthal in Haryana's Sonipat district on Sunday morning, police said.

The assailants pumped at least 30 bullets into his body from close range near Gulshan dhaba.

The victim has been identified as Sunder Malik of Saragthal village in Gohana. He was currently living in Sonipat.

More details were awaited.

On February 25 INLD's Haryana chief Nafe Singh Rathi and party worker Jai Kishan were killed after multiple rounds were fired on their vehicle in Bahadurgarh in the state's Jhajjar district. Two persons were arrested from Goa in connection with the case, police had said.