UP: Exorcist Held For Raping Woman From Mumbai

Ambedkar Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), March 10 (IANS) The Ambedkar Nagar police have arrested Mohammed Ashraf, 50, on charges of raping a woman from Mumbai after she had approached him for "spiritual healing", the police said.

The rape survivor was allegedly held hostage at a guest house on the pretext of being offered spiritual healing by the accused.

The incident came to light when the woman's family, alarmed by her prolonged absence, intervened, and forcibly entered the guest house room. The accused fled the scene but was arrested later after an FIR was lodged by the complainant on Saturday.

Baskhari Station House Officer, Rajesh Kumar Singh, said on Sunday that a family from Maharashtra arrived at the guest house, located within the jurisdiction of Kichhauchha under Baskhari.

A man, his mother, and wife had visited the guest house, seeking spiritual assistance from the accused.

"Upon their arrival at the guest house, they encountered the accused Syed Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Kichhauchha. Ashraf purportedly offered to perform 'dua-taweez' for the man's wife, assuring them of her better health. Subsequently, he led all of them to a room within the guest house for other rituals," said Singh based on the FIR lodged by the woman's husband.

Instead of conducting prayers in presence of the family, Ashraf asked them to wait outside and closed the door behind them, the Station House Officer said.

The woman did not venture out after several hours and her mother attempted to open the door but found it locked from inside. Later, they broke open the door and found her in a distraught state.