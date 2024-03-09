Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza From Israeli Attacks Rises To 30,960: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 10 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 30,960, with 72,524 others wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, the Israeli regime's army killed 82 Palestinians and wounded 122 others, it added.

The statement noted that some victims remained under the rubble, amid heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.

Dozens of Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, were killed and others injured, in a series of Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, since Friday night.

The report said, at least 23 people were killed in intense airstrikes that targeted a number of houses in the southern Gaza Strip cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.– NNN-WAFA

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct. 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 taken hostage.

