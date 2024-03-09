Palestinian Prisoners From Gaza Are Subjected To Premeditated Murder, Arbitrary Execution: Euro-Med Monitor

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 9 (Petra) - The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Palestinian prisoners and detainees from the Gaza Strip held by the Israeli army are subjected to premeditated murder and arbitrary execution outside the scope of the law and the judiciary, including killing under torture.The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor emphasized that in order to hold the perpetrators accountable, exhume their bodies, identify them, return their remains, and bring justice to the victims and their families, the international judicial authorities must act and launch an immediate and serious international investigation. In Israeli jails and detention facilities, thousands of people are still being held under arrest, subjected to forced disappearances, or both. He demanded that all essential steps be taken to preserve their lives.In spite of numerous international condemnations and demands to ensure the rights and safety of prisoners and detainees, the Monitor continued, Israeli prisons and detention centers have become bloodier versions of Guantanamo prison, with shameful forms of torture witnessed, including murder, ill-treatment, degrading treatment, and deprivation of the most basic rights.While some Palestinian prisoners and detainees died as a result of severe torture and ill-treatment while they were being held in the Sde Teman camp and other Israeli detention centers and military installations, the Monitor expressed its horror and shock at the ongoing revelations of murders committed with deliberate intent against these individuals.It referred to information published two days ago by the Israeli newspaper "Haaretz" on the deaths of 27 Gaza Strip detainees since October 7 as a result of abuse or lack of access to medical care while they were being questioned and held in Israeli military facilities.