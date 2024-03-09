Canada Visa Application For Bulgaria, Israel, Mexico, South Korean Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CANADA VISA FOR BULGARIAN CITIZENS

All Bulgarian citizens traveling to Canada for a short period of time must obtain a Canadian eTA visa. Other modes of transportation require a separate travel authorization. In 2015, the Canadian government introduced an online visa waiver service for qualifying countries. Bulgarian citizens do not require a visa to enter Canada for tourism, business, or transit. It only applies to international flights arriving in Canada. Bulgarian citizens can enter Canada by obtaining a Canadian Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). The Canadian eTA is a five-year online travel permit that allows Bulgarians to visit Canada on multiple occasions for stays of up to six months. The eTA is electronically linked to Bulgarian visitors' passports and cannot be transferred to another travel document. This means that if a passport with an approved eTA expires before 5 years, your travel authorization will also expire. Bulgarians who confirm that they meet the requirements can start the Canadian eTA application process online. The application form is a simple questionnaire that takes less than 30 minutes to complete.







CANADA VISA WAIVER REQUIREMENTS FOR BULGARIA



Valid Passport: Your travel document must be valid for six months from your arrival on Canadian territory.

Email address: Please make sure you have access to the email address you provided, as all the information we have about your ETA will be communicated to you through this email. Payment Methods: You can use a credit or debit cards, but you can also use PayPal account to pay for the eTA fees.

CANADA VISA FOR MEXICAN CITIZENS

Mexican passport holders wishing to enter Canada by air must obtain a Canadian eTA, according to Canadian visa regulations. The Canadian government implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system in 2015 for visitors from more than 50 countries, including Mexico. Citizens of these countries do not need a standard visa to enter Canada if they hold a valid passport from one of these countries. Mexican passport holders require an electronic travel authorization (eTA) to enter Canada. It allows citizens from visa-free countries, such as Mexico, to apply for visas to visit Canada online. The Canadian eTA for Mexicans is valid for stays of up to 6 months and can be used for the following purposes: traveling to another country through Canada, vacationing in Canada, and conducting business in Canada, including attending meetings. The Canadian eTA is valid for a period of 5 years from the date of issue or until the traveler's Mexican passport expires (whichever comes first). This means that visitors to Mexico do not have to reapply every year, as is the case with traditional visas. Mexican citizens can enter and exit Canada as many times as they wish as long as they do so within the validity period of their eTA. Applicants do not need to visit the nearest Canadian embassy, submit documents, or attend an in-person interview. Everything is done online, and it takes most applicants about 15 minutes to complete the application.

Documents required for the Canada Visa



A valid Mexico-issued passport

A current email address to receive notifications and confirmation of the Canadian eTA

A valid form of payment (credit card or debit card) to pay for the eTA fees. A device with internet access, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop in order to fill out and submit their application.

CANADA VISA FOR TOURISTS

Every year, thousands of travelers and tourists from all over the world visit Canada, either to see friends and family or to simply enjoy the country's natural beauty. The Canadian government has developed a quick and simple online application process for an electronic Travel Authorization or Canada Visa, making visiting Canada easier than ever. Canada offers two types of visas: single-entry and multiple entry. You can enter Canada for up to six months with a simple visa application called the Canada Visit Visa. A tourist visa does not allow you to work in Canada, but it does allow you to travel within the country for tourism and leisure. Foreign nationals on single-entry visas are only allowed one entry into Canada. For the duration of the visa, a multiple-entry visa entitles the holder to make as many entrances and exits as desired. Online, on paper, or in person at the Visa Application Center (VAC), applicants who need a visitor visa to enter Canada can submit their applications.

REQUIREMENTS FOR TOURIST VISA OF CANADA



A valid passport with an expiry date that is after six months or more.

Minimum 2 recent passport size photos

Documents that prove you have enough ties to your home country.

Financial statements that prove you have enough funds to support your stay in Canada.

A letter of invitation from your relatives if you are planning to stay with them. Medical clearance certificate if you need to undergo a medical exam before your trip.

CANADA VISA FOR SOUTH KOREAN CITIZENS

In 2015, the Canadian government introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system for passengers from more than 50 countries, including South Korea. Only air travelers can apply for a Canada electronic travel authorization. The South Korean electronic travel authorization (eTA) is designed for tourists, business travelers, Canadians traveling to another country, and those seeking medical treatment or counseling. South Korean passport holders are eligible for the Visa Waiver Program in Canada. This means that you won't need a visa to visit Canada. The eTA was first used by Canada's Immigration Service in 2015 to assess the eligibility of foreign visitors to Canada and expedite the eTA application process. South Korean citizens can use the Canadian eTA. As an alternative to the visa, Canada has implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (Canadian eTA online). The eTA allows Canadian authorities to pre-screen foreign travelers and makes it easier for South Koreans to enter Canada. Travelers may stay up to 6 months during each trip and may enter Canada multiple times within a 5-year period. The Immigration Service will record the length of stay when the traveler arrives at the border and the expiry date will be written on the passport. The eTA application for South Korean citizens must be submitted at least 72 hours prior to travel to ensure the document is processed and the eTA is issued before you travel.

CANADIAN ETA REQUIREMENTS FOR SOUTH KOREAN CITIZENS



A South Korean passport valid for at least 6 months from the date of travel

A valid credit or debit card to pay for the eTA fee. A current email address to receive the eTA in their Inbox.

CANADA VISA FOR ISRAELI CITIZENS

The duration and purpose of an Israeli citizen's trip to Canada are the determining factors for whether they need a visa. It is mandatory for all Israeli nationals visiting Canada for a short period of time to obtain a visa. Israeli citizens must obtain a Canada eTA visa for purposes of travel, business, transit, or medicine. In 2015, the Canadian government implemented the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system for passengers from 50 countries, including Israel. Israeli travelers who pass through Canadian airports on their way to other destinations can use the Canadian eTA. Since August 2015, all visitors to Canada for transit, business, or tourism are required to obtain an electronic travel authorization. Israeli visitors should be aware that the Canadian eTA is electronically linked to the passport used to submit their application. The Canadian eTA is valid for 5 years or until the Israeli citizen's passport expires. This is a multiple entry visa waiver and can be used for any number of trips within a 5-year period. The maximum duration of each trip is 6 months. Travelers wishing to travel to Canada for other reasons such as study or work should contact the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate for more information. This visa waiver system allows citizens of Israel and some other countries to easily obtain travel authorization without having to visit a Canadian embassy or consulate. The candidate just needs to access the online eTA application form from a mobile device. The application process takes about 15 minutes from start to finish.

Requirements of Canada Visa for Israeli citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Canada eTA.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Canada eTA. A valid email address, to receive the Canada eTA in their Inbox.